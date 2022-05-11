Sign up
Photo 4145
Hawhtorn flowers
I`ve made a video of my walk . You can watch it on and walk with me :
https://www.facebook.com/ferry.devink.5/videos/1357629704737725
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4145
photos
134
followers
72
following
1135% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th March 2022 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flowers
Heather
ace
Wonderful, Ferry! I love how you have filled the frame with these beautiful white blossoms. Fav (I can't open your video right now. I will try later.)
May 11th, 2022
