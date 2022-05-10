Sign up
Photo 4144
Common Hawthorn (Crataegus monogyna)
Common Hawthorn (Crataegus monogyna) This area is famous for the hedges with those trees/flowers . A lovely walk you can do between it
10th May 2022
10th May 22
2
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th March 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Must be a pretty sight. Wanneer groeien die knots wilgen weer aan?
May 10th, 2022
Heather
ace
Oh, I remember these trees when they were just pruned stumps. Look at how they are flowering now! Lovely! Fav
May 10th, 2022
