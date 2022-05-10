Previous
Next
Common Hawthorn (Crataegus monogyna) by pyrrhula
Photo 4144

Common Hawthorn (Crataegus monogyna)

Common Hawthorn (Crataegus monogyna) This area is famous for the hedges with those trees/flowers . A lovely walk you can do between it
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Must be a pretty sight. Wanneer groeien die knots wilgen weer aan?
May 10th, 2022  
Heather ace
Oh, I remember these trees when they were just pruned stumps. Look at how they are flowering now! Lovely! Fav
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise