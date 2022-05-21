Sign up
Photo 4155
Patchwork
In front: forget me nots. The white flowers are Daysies, the purple : Phlox , the orange : Erysimum.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
15th May 2022 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
theme-flowerfield
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful sight - love the strong orange strip of land dividing the forget-me-nots from the trees and sky !
May 22nd, 2022
Heather
ace
Beautiful subtle layers! And I agree with Beryl about the orange strip. A nice shot, Ferry. Fav
May 22nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
The fine orange line nicely highlights your pic. It’s fabulous!
May 22nd, 2022
