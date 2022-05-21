Previous
Patchwork by pyrrhula
In front: forget me nots. The white flowers are Daysies, the purple : Phlox , the orange : Erysimum.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful sight - love the strong orange strip of land dividing the forget-me-nots from the trees and sky !
May 22nd, 2022  
Heather ace
Beautiful subtle layers! And I agree with Beryl about the orange strip. A nice shot, Ferry. Fav
May 22nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
The fine orange line nicely highlights your pic. It’s fabulous!
May 22nd, 2022  
