Photo 4162
Onions and Sorrel (Rumex )
Onions (blooming in front) and Sorrel (Rumex) in between
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
22nd May 2022 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field
Heather
ace
Love the coloured layers in this shot! Fav
May 28th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Amazing , Holland has so much farmers land for a small county. Love it! I grew up in Wijchen, Gelderland. Farmlands were around us, but I can never remember those beautiful fields. But then I was a teenager lol....
May 28th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Amazing colors up to purple! What a rich soil you have!
May 29th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They sure make a beautiful field.
May 29th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely coloured layers.
May 29th, 2022
