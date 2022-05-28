Previous
Onions and Sorrel (Rumex ) by pyrrhula
Onions and Sorrel (Rumex )

Onions (blooming in front) and Sorrel (Rumex) in between
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Love the coloured layers in this shot! Fav
May 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Amazing , Holland has so much farmers land for a small county. Love it! I grew up in Wijchen, Gelderland. Farmlands were around us, but I can never remember those beautiful fields. But then I was a teenager lol....
May 28th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Amazing colors up to purple! What a rich soil you have!
May 29th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They sure make a beautiful field.
May 29th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely coloured layers.
May 29th, 2022  
