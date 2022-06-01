Sign up
Photo 4166
Think it`s worth it.
One of the many shots I took of it.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-flower-field
Corinne C
ace
It's a beautiful pic with a dramatic sky
June 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning field of white flowers under that ominous sky ! fav
June 1st, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Zeker de moeite waard! Weer een prachtige foto!
June 1st, 2022
