Photo 4167
Dianthus flowers ( sweet william )- Duizendschoon .
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
22nd May 2022 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov on this beautiful sturdy and colourful dianthus . Every year I intend planting some in my garden , but forget till I see your fiels of the colourful flower ! (Perhaps next year ! ) fav
June 2nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Another beautiful field of flowers. I'd love to experience the smell!
June 2nd, 2022
Heather
ace
Such a beautiful field under the blue sky. Love the mixed colours of these flowers! Fav
June 3rd, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
It's hard to imagine seeing so many beautiful flowers in one place as far as you can see,
June 3rd, 2022
