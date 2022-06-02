Previous
Dianthus flowers ( sweet william )- Duizendschoon . by pyrrhula
Photo 4167

Dianthus flowers ( sweet william )- Duizendschoon .

2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov on this beautiful sturdy and colourful dianthus . Every year I intend planting some in my garden , but forget till I see your fiels of the colourful flower ! (Perhaps next year ! ) fav
June 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Another beautiful field of flowers. I'd love to experience the smell!
June 2nd, 2022  
Heather ace
Such a beautiful field under the blue sky. Love the mixed colours of these flowers! Fav
June 3rd, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
It's hard to imagine seeing so many beautiful flowers in one place as far as you can see,
June 3rd, 2022  
