Paying off a promise. by pyrrhula
Paying off a promise.

I promised to take a picture when the pollard willows had grown back. It's up again
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Pyrrhula

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I find these trees so much fun to look at. They have a real human quality to them! Great shot!
June 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice leading lines. Good to see the trees growing again.
June 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
They make a lovely shaped trees when they have grown leaves !
June 5th, 2022  
