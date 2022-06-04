Sign up
Photo 4169
Paying off a promise.
I promised to take a picture when the pollard willows had grown back. It's up again
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd June 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thame-trees
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I find these trees so much fun to look at. They have a real human quality to them! Great shot!
June 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
Nice leading lines. Good to see the trees growing again.
June 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They make a lovely shaped trees when they have grown leaves !
June 5th, 2022
