Photo 4180
Technic`s and farming.
http://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2021-12-21
http://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2021-12-20
The water barrier protect this farmland .
The liks are pic`s from the opposite side I did before.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
1
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4180
photos
133
followers
74
following
1145% complete
View this month »
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
12th June 2022 1:38pm
Tags
theme-country
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and open looking and I like the windmills.
June 15th, 2022
