Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4181
Potato flower
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4181
photos
133
followers
74
following
1145% complete
View this month »
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
12th June 2022 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flowers
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You would never think of a potato as having such a pretty flower. Nice shot!
June 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Superb capture.
June 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely cluster of flowers ! and beautifully captured ! fav
June 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close