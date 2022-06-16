Previous
Potato flower by pyrrhula
Potato flower

16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You would never think of a potato as having such a pretty flower. Nice shot!
June 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Superb capture.
June 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely cluster of flowers ! and beautifully captured ! fav
June 16th, 2022  
