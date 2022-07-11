Sign up
Photo 4206
A killed view
The new (modern) power lines track is just ready. It will transport the electric power of the off shore windmills to the big cities in our country. Having them out of sight (Ground cable) was to expensive .
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
0
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
365
Canon EOS 700D
10th July 2022 1:55pm
theme-power-line
