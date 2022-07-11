Previous
Next
A killed view by pyrrhula
Photo 4206

A killed view

The new (modern) power lines track is just ready. It will transport the electric power of the off shore windmills to the big cities in our country. Having them out of sight (Ground cable) was to expensive .
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise