Respect the flowers by pyrrhula
Photo 4218

Respect the flowers

A pic. to show the sides of the fields. There are often a path beside so I can get close to the flowers without making any damage. ( Even the cornfield behind it has a small green you can walk on.)
The flowers are Daisies
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
JackieR ace
Thanks for showing us this! But you've shattered my vision of you wading into the flowers to get your gorgeous landscape shots
July 23rd, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@30pics4jackiesdiamond. I NEVER do this. I`m very pleased the farmers allowed me to take a pic. of it on his land .
July 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Good to hear you don't trample on the flowers to capture your scenes. I love the layers and the clouds look so fluffy
July 24th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@pyrrhula no offence intended Perry, my apologies xxx
July 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good you respect the farmer's property and crops - A lovely field of daisy flowers , and I love the white fluffy clouds in the sky !
July 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Another great shot of these flower fields. So nice to be able to get close.
July 24th, 2022  
