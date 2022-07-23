Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4218
Respect the flowers
A pic. to show the sides of the fields. There are often a path beside so I can get close to the flowers without making any damage. ( Even the cornfield behind it has a small green you can walk on.)
The flowers are Daisies
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4218
photos
132
followers
71
following
1155% complete
View this month »
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
3rd July 2022 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field
JackieR
ace
Thanks for showing us this! But you've shattered my vision of you wading into the flowers to get your gorgeous landscape shots
July 23rd, 2022
Pyrrhula
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
. I NEVER do this. I`m very pleased the farmers allowed me to take a pic. of it on his land .
July 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
Good to hear you don't trample on the flowers to capture your scenes. I love the layers and the clouds look so fluffy
July 24th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@pyrrhula
no offence intended Perry, my apologies xxx
July 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good you respect the farmer's property and crops - A lovely field of daisy flowers , and I love the white fluffy clouds in the sky !
July 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Another great shot of these flower fields. So nice to be able to get close.
July 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close