Silene chalcedonica, Brandende liefde

Silene chalcedonica (syn. Lychnis chalcedonica), the Maltese-crossor scarlet lychnis, is a species of flowering plant in the family Caryophyllaceae, native to central and eastern Russia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and northwestern China. Other common names include flower of Bristol, Jerusalem cross and nonesuch ( Wikipedia)



But I love the Dutch name ``Brandende liefde`` the best. Translated : `` Burning love ``