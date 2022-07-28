Previous
Next
Brown eyed handsome, yellow pansies by pyrrhula
Photo 4223

Brown eyed handsome, yellow pansies

The tittle I borrow from a Buddy Holly song.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Definitely a favorite- and so fun when there's so many of them!
July 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise