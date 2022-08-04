Sign up
Photo 4230
As often : A tree line in between
The ball trees are new grow of pollard willows
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-country
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see the newly pollard trees in full leaf again and creating such lovely uniform trees !
August 5th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️
August 5th, 2022
