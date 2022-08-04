Previous
As often : A tree line in between by pyrrhula
As often : A tree line in between

The ball trees are new grow of pollard willows
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see the newly pollard trees in full leaf again and creating such lovely uniform trees !
August 5th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️
August 5th, 2022  
