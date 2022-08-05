Previous
Dark clouds but no significant rain. by pyrrhula
Photo 4231

Dark clouds but no significant rain.

It looks prommissing but the dries get new records.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1159% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
We are all suffering Ferry , UK is starting hose pipe bans in some parts of the country . Many of the resevours are low in water and no sign of rain as the temperature rise once more !
August 5th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
August 5th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the world is so broken
August 5th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
very moody clouds. Am sure the rain will come soon
August 5th, 2022  
