Photo 4239
The opposite wall
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
3
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4239
photos
131
followers
72
following
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
7th August 2022 3:09pm
Tags
theme-art.
Heather
ace
Fascinating! And a great pov to capture this installation art and the stone building against the deep blue sky! Fav
August 13th, 2022
Babs
ace
So interesting.
August 13th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Ik moest even kijken! Interesant om een tafel en stoelen tegen een muur te plakken!
August 14th, 2022
