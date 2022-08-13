Previous
The opposite wall by pyrrhula
The opposite wall

13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Fascinating! And a great pov to capture this installation art and the stone building against the deep blue sky! Fav
August 13th, 2022  
Babs ace
So interesting.
August 13th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Ik moest even kijken! Interesant om een tafel en stoelen tegen een muur te plakken!
August 14th, 2022  
