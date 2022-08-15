Sign up
Photo 4241
No bike parking allowed.
The floor tiles tells you so.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-city
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a neat and tidy alleyway . A great shot with the light on the trees and bushes
August 15th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Ha ha, I was wondering where the signs were. Ik heb dit echt nooit gezien op de straat.
August 15th, 2022
Heather
ace
A nice alleyway, and a great leading line to the light and the people at the end. (And a clever way to prevent bike parking) Fav
August 15th, 2022
