And, a "shopping" street. by pyrrhula
And, a "shopping" street.

The yellow stripe is still from the corona measures. Keep right and keep distance,
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
A wonderful street picture. As French I recognize Holland thanks to all the bicycles 😀
August 16th, 2022  
