Previous
Next
A good view. by pyrrhula
Photo 4245

A good view.

This pic. gives you a nice view of the gateway`s. They are build trough the houses beneat the first floor. It`s is a street and it have a street name. See the blue street sign on the left wall. Often the street was first .
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Nicely composed shot! I like the flowers!
August 19th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Very nice picture. I like how the city grew and the houses were built around the streets.
August 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A very nice composition with the sunlight on the beautiful tub of flowers and also taking your eye along the alley !
August 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely composition. The tub of flowers really add to the scene.
August 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise