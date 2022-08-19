Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4245
A good view.
This pic. gives you a nice view of the gateway`s. They are build trough the houses beneat the first floor. It`s is a street and it have a street name. See the blue street sign on the left wall. Often the street was first .
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4245
photos
132
followers
73
following
1163% complete
View this month »
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
7th August 2022 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-city
KWind
ace
Nicely composed shot! I like the flowers!
August 19th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Very nice picture. I like how the city grew and the houses were built around the streets.
August 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very nice composition with the sunlight on the beautiful tub of flowers and also taking your eye along the alley !
August 19th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely composition. The tub of flowers really add to the scene.
August 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close