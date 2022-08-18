Sign up
Photo 4244
I like to scroll trough those alley`s and gateway`s.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
Tags
theme-city
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the old and worn brickwork to each side and the very interesting shaped entrance at the far end - it looks like half an archway ! You find some very olsd and interesting alleys Ferry !
August 18th, 2022
