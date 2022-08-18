Previous
I like to scroll trough those alley`s and gateway`s. by pyrrhula
I like to scroll trough those alley`s and gateway`s.

18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the old and worn brickwork to each side and the very interesting shaped entrance at the far end - it looks like half an archway ! You find some very olsd and interesting alleys Ferry !
August 18th, 2022  
