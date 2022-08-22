Previous
Liatris spicata by pyrrhula
Photo 4248

Liatris spicata

Liatris spicata or Lampcleaner or Knotted Snake Root .

Liatris spicata is a beautiful border plant that produces spike-shaped flowers in summer. Spicata is Latin for 'ear formation'. It is originally a prairie plant. It is therefore a strong, hardy garden plant, but loses its leaves. When all the buds have appeared on the spikes, purple flowers begin to bloom at the top of the spike. This means that the Lamp Polisher has finished flowering first. The leaves are elongated and resemble grass. The flowers of the Liatris spicata can be used as cut flowers; they have a long shelf life. It is a garden plant that combines nicely with other flowering perennials due to its straight vertical shape. The Liatris spicata is popular with butterflies, bumblebees and bees.
Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Nice to see a whole field of these spikey purple blooms! Welcome pollinators! Fav
August 22nd, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, I've never seen rows of liatris like this! Bring on the butterflies and bumblebees!
August 22nd, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@kchuk It was too windy for that. Could only take reasonably sharp pictures with a lot of patience.
August 22nd, 2022  
