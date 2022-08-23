Sign up
Photo 4249
Harvest (picking) time
Just on the news they`ve start to harves the orchards.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
4
0
Tags
theme-country
Ingrid
ace
Er zit genoeg fruit in de bomen, maar het ziet er wel droog uit...
August 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Lots of fruit on the trees, ready for picking
August 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Did you pick one to go? Looking good!
August 23rd, 2022
Pyrrhula
@dutchothotmailcom
No. (I buy them.)
August 23rd, 2022
