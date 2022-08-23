Previous
Harvest (picking) time by pyrrhula
Harvest (picking) time

Just on the news they`ve start to harves the orchards.
23rd August 2022

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
Ingrid ace
Er zit genoeg fruit in de bomen, maar het ziet er wel droog uit...
August 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Lots of fruit on the trees, ready for picking
August 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Did you pick one to go? Looking good!
August 23rd, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@dutchothotmailcom No. (I buy them.)
August 23rd, 2022  
