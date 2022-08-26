Previous
Next
Yarrow ( Achillea ) Duizendblad by pyrrhula
Photo 4252

Yarrow ( Achillea ) Duizendblad

The genus is named after the Greek hero Achilles . With this plant he is said to have healed a wound in the Trojan War .
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
I have never seen a whole field of these before! Lovely puffs of white as far as the eye can see! Fav (and good information, too!)
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise