Photo 4252
Yarrow ( Achillea ) Duizendblad
The genus is named after the Greek hero Achilles . With this plant he is said to have healed a wound in the Trojan War .
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
1
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
21st August 2022 2:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-flower-field
Heather
ace
I have never seen a whole field of these before! Lovely puffs of white as far as the eye can see! Fav (and good information, too!)
August 26th, 2022
