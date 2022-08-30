Previous
A flower verge. by pyrrhula
A flower verge.

For the necessary biodiversity and to tempt beneficial insects , farmers often sow the edges of their fields with a flower mixture .
30th August 2022

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A pretty collection of flowers (and I love those sunflowers) with an important role to play! Fav
August 30th, 2022  
