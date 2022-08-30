Sign up
Photo 4256
A flower verge.
For the necessary biodiversity and to tempt beneficial insects , farmers often sow the edges of their fields with a flower mixture .
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
1
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4256
photos
130
followers
76
following
1166% complete
View this month »
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
28th August 2022 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
A pretty collection of flowers (and I love those sunflowers) with an important role to play! Fav
August 30th, 2022
