The use of the country

This photo gives a good overview of the use of agricultural land in this region. Starting at the road, on the left, which is often an old dike, In addition, a ditch for water management. (in and out) Overgrown with reeds now. The flower border , a strip for tractors and machines . and then the arable land with the crop. To get to the land there are dams in the ditch with a sewer connection .