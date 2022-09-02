Previous
One more by pyrrhula
One more

One more of the many.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
She looks venerable with her dry petals
September 2nd, 2022  
Heather ace
I *really* like this, Ferry- a great close-up with the different yellows and that gorgeous blurry green background. Big fav! (p.s. bonus for the photobomber)
September 2nd, 2022  
Lesley ace
Lovely final days
September 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Looks delightful in its final days
September 3rd, 2022  
