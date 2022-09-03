Previous
Nearly ready to harvest . by pyrrhula
Photo 4260

Nearly ready to harvest .

In front Antirrhinum ( Snapdragons. Behind those : potato`s.
For the farmer it`s the same businnes. A grow is a grow.
3rd September 2022

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1167% complete

Heather ace
Nice layers (snapdragons, potatoes) under that dramatic sky! (Love those clouds!) Fav
September 3rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous sky
September 3rd, 2022  
