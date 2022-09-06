Previous
An other part by pyrrhula
An other part

An other part of my backyard polder. The grow is manure crop clover.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I wouldn't mind having that for my backyard either- very pretty!
September 6th, 2022  
