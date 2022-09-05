Sign up
Photo 4262
Our/my back yard.
Between my house and the Eastern Scheldt inlet there is one polder and that all is one farm . This one. I call it my backyard. This year the crop is a.m.o. rape seed .
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
1
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-country
JackieR
ace
And what a back yard!!!
September 5th, 2022
