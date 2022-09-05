Our/my back yard.

Previous
Between my house and the Eastern Scheldt inlet there is one polder and that all is one farm . This one. I call it my backyard. This year the crop is a.m.o. rape seed .
JackieR ace
And what a back yard!!!
September 5th, 2022  
