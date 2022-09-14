Previous
Architecture in Middelheim 2 by pyrrhula
Architecture in Middelheim 2

Braem says so himself in his book 'The cleanest country in the world' from 1987: “I believe that the result is one of the most successful items in my oeuvre. The place was well chosen. There were two great pine trees that I politely avoided, resulting in a curved plan shape. Furthermore, the overall shape is the result of the pursuit of uniform lighting by means of curved roof surfaces that capture the sunlight and distribute it inwards. There are also vertical windows on the north side to provide proper lighting for certain statues and small niches for smaller sculptures. In front of the entrance door, a curved wall makes an inviting gesture to enter. The outer walls are as much as possible the expression of the forces within them.
JackieR ace
Have you been inside?? It's an interesting building. Great capture of the curves
September 14th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Your description makes me think about a very organic design or may be like a Frank Lloyd Wright house.
September 14th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@30pics4jackiesdiamond. Yes. But I visit it regulair. Twice, or more, every year.
September 14th, 2022  
