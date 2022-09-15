Sign up
Photo 4272
Architecture in Middelheim 3
At one of the entrances. In summer (and in order) you can get info and buy ice creams.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
4271
4272
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
4th September 2022 3:26pm
Tags
theme-park
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful building - looks rather like a big mushroom in the park
September 15th, 2022
