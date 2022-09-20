Sign up
Photo 4277
Clouds cover up the country.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
3
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4277
photos
130
followers
74
following
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th September 2022 1:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
theme-country
Pyrrhula
Never a dull moment with this kind of clouds
September 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing cloud scape - such dark clouds !
September 20th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohh...love those clouds.....such drama !
September 20th, 2022
