To the dike and beyond by pyrrhula
To the dike and beyond

Often we can see to a dyke and the farms beyond them.
This time it`s more difficul cause by the dark weather. You can find then on the right hand side of the pic.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
The land looks so peaceful, and the sky looks so dramatic! A great capture of nature's different faces! Fav
September 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What a dramatic sky! A beautiful picture
September 21st, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The peaceful field is almost overpowered by the drama in the sky.
September 21st, 2022  
