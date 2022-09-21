Sign up
Photo 4278
To the dike and beyond
Often we can see to a dyke and the farms beyond them.
This time it`s more difficul cause by the dark weather. You can find then on the right hand side of the pic.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th September 2022 1:25pm
theme-country
Heather
ace
The land looks so peaceful, and the sky looks so dramatic! A great capture of nature's different faces! Fav
September 21st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
What a dramatic sky! A beautiful picture
September 21st, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The peaceful field is almost overpowered by the drama in the sky.
September 21st, 2022
