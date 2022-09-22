Previous
Next
Like nothing has chance. by pyrrhula
Photo 4279

Like nothing has chance.

Always like a country view with the church tower as the highest point . It's like time stands still here.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Love that dramatic sky over the expansive land! And, yes, there is the church tower rising above. Fav
September 22nd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I do too- faith centers your life, just as the steeple centers the landscape.
September 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise