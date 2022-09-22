Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4279
Like nothing has chance.
Always like a country view with the church tower as the highest point . It's like time stands still here.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4279
photos
130
followers
74
following
1172% complete
View this month »
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th September 2022 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
Love that dramatic sky over the expansive land! And, yes, there is the church tower rising above. Fav
September 22nd, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I do too- faith centers your life, just as the steeple centers the landscape.
September 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close