Previous
Next
The use of ...Wind energy . Old and new. by pyrrhula
Photo 4282

The use of ...Wind energy . Old and new.

25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture! The energy from wind is now of the energy source we should use more.
September 25th, 2022  
Speedwell
Love this scene.
September 25th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful clouds!
September 25th, 2022  
Lesley ace
A superb composition
September 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise