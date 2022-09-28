Sign up
Photo 4285
The bridge
The bridge again I`ve to drive over to be in the area I took my last and comming pic.`s.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
25th September 2022 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-sky
Corinne C
ace
A stunning view! this bridge seems so long!
September 28th, 2022
Heather
ace
Wow! I love your composition with the bridge in silhouette going off into the horizon and under that amazing sky! Fav!
September 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a long bridge goingon and on and seems to separate earth and sky!
September 28th, 2022
Pyrrhula
@corinnec
5021m = 5491.032371yd
September 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely composition.
September 28th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@pyrrhula
5 kilometers! this is totally amazing
September 28th, 2022
