The bridge by pyrrhula
The bridge again I`ve to drive over to be in the area I took my last and comming pic.`s.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
A stunning view! this bridge seems so long!
September 28th, 2022  
Heather ace
Wow! I love your composition with the bridge in silhouette going off into the horizon and under that amazing sky! Fav!
September 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a long bridge goingon and on and seems to separate earth and sky!
September 28th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec 5021m = 5491.032371yd
September 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely composition.
September 28th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@pyrrhula 5 kilometers! this is totally amazing
September 28th, 2022  
