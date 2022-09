Fishing harbour of Bruinisse.

The insert: A proud fishing man I talk with show`s his cath. Crab`s .

Brief history: The salt marshes on the eastern tip of Duiveland (island) were diked in 1468 . The village founded on that spot was initially called Oost-Duiveland, but eventually the older name Bruinisse got the upper hand. In this name "nisse" is another word for headland , "brown" is probably derived from a personal name, but can also refer to the brown color of the salt marshes