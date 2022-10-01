Previous
Potato`s ready to be harvest by pyrrhula
Photo 4288

Potato`s ready to be harvest

In front of this old barn a potato field ready to be harvest. The green of the potato plants has to be dried/dead before.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
JackieR ace
As ever a beautiful and stunning composition of a lovely landscape
October 1st, 2022  
