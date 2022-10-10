Sign up
Photo 4297
Boxes,
Boxes are ready for harvesting the apples / or pears.
( But never on Sunday . That is a day for rest )
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
5
5
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
9th October 2022 2:16pm
Tags
theme-country
KWind
ace
Great shot. I like the high hedge!
October 10th, 2022
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture of all those trees surrounded by the green grass and under the blue sky. And, yes, the boxes catch our eye immediately. Fav!
October 10th, 2022
Pyrrhula
@kwind
Those hedges are very tipical for this area. There are many around the orchards and beside the roads. Great windbreaking effects.
October 10th, 2022
