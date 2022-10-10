Previous
Boxes, by pyrrhula
Boxes,

Boxes are ready for harvesting the apples / or pears.
( But never on Sunday . That is a day for rest )
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
KWind ace
Great shot. I like the high hedge!
October 10th, 2022  
Heather ace
A beautiful capture of all those trees surrounded by the green grass and under the blue sky. And, yes, the boxes catch our eye immediately. Fav!
October 10th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@kwind Those hedges are very tipical for this area. There are many around the orchards and beside the roads. Great windbreaking effects.
October 10th, 2022  
