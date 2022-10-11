Sign up
Photo 4298
Country roads.
You can, I do and like it , drive those roads by car. Slowly and gentle. The road sides are dangerous as there small and there are ditches. Look ahead, if you see some one: park and wait. One thing is nice, they are seldom growded.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
1
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
That would be a nice drive for sure! All this green under the blue sky is really beautiful, Ferry! Fav
October 11th, 2022
