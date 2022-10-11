Previous
Next
Country roads. by pyrrhula
Photo 4298

Country roads.

You can, I do and like it , drive those roads by car. Slowly and gentle. The road sides are dangerous as there small and there are ditches. Look ahead, if you see some one: park and wait. One thing is nice, they are seldom growded.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
That would be a nice drive for sure! All this green under the blue sky is really beautiful, Ferry! Fav
October 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise