The toadstool wood

Poelbos

The Poelbos is a forest in the municipality of Goes , near 's-Heer Hendrikskinderen and 's-Heer Arendskerke . The forest was created in 1975 at a land consolidation in the nearby area "De Poel", after which the forest is named. The forest is about 60 hectares in size, and consists of an eastern part, also referred to as "Hendriksbos" of 50 hectares of clay forest , and a western part, the "Arendsbos" of 10 hectares of forest on sand and sand . The management is in the hands of Staatsbosbeheer .

