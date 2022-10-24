Previous
The toadstool wood by pyrrhula
The toadstool wood

Poelbos
The Poelbos is a forest in the municipality of Goes , near 's-Heer Hendrikskinderen and 's-Heer Arendskerke . The forest was created in 1975 at a land consolidation in the nearby area "De Poel", after which the forest is named. The forest is about 60 hectares in size, and consists of an eastern part, also referred to as "Hendriksbos" of 50 hectares of clay forest , and a western part, the "Arendsbos" of 10 hectares of forest on sand and sand . The management is in the hands of Staatsbosbeheer .
(And on a 10 min. drive.)
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
I love the light coming through the trees- dark and light at the same time. Just beautiful, Ferry! Big fav!
October 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful silhouettes against a green light. This seems to be a wonderful wood!
October 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful dark silhouettes against the green and light! fav
October 25th, 2022  
