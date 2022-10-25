Sign up
Photo 4312
More toadstools.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
3
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
thema-toadstools.
Corinne C
ace
Fungus are so interesting, all these shapes, colors and textures! Your collage is fabulous!
October 25th, 2022
Louise & Ken
Everyplace we went the last few days, I was on the lookout for fungus. We saw more lichen, which also has a beauty of its own!
October 26th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful collage of your finds..... interesting lot of fungus..fav
October 26th, 2022
