A view to and beyond the dike. by pyrrhula
A view to and beyond the dike.

10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Pyrrhula
And a big and large canal between it.
November 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an ominous sky !
November 11th, 2022  
Heather ace
I love that dark sky with the white structures (including a windmill :) standing out against the darkness. And yes, the dike too! Fav
November 11th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@365projectorgheatherb. It`s a breack in the sky that`s allowed the sun light to lighting up the buildings.
November 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A dramatic sky makes a beautiful picture
November 12th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌
November 12th, 2022  
Babs ace
Love the dark clouds, so dramatic.
November 12th, 2022  
