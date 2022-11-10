Sign up
Photo 4328
A view to and beyond the dike.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
7
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4328
photos
131
followers
72
following
Tags
theme-country
Pyrrhula
And a big and large canal between it.
November 11th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an ominous sky !
November 11th, 2022
Heather
ace
I love that dark sky with the white structures (including a windmill :) standing out against the darkness. And yes, the dike too! Fav
November 11th, 2022
Pyrrhula
@365projectorgheatherb
. It`s a breack in the sky that`s allowed the sun light to lighting up the buildings.
November 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A dramatic sky makes a beautiful picture
November 12th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌
November 12th, 2022
Babs
ace
Love the dark clouds, so dramatic.
November 12th, 2022
