A sunny afternoon by pyrrhula
Photo 4344

A sunny afternoon

27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Lovely composition. The house is so pretty with superb windows.
November 27th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
November 27th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful light and shadow. I do love the pops of color from the shutters and the flower on the stoop.
November 27th, 2022  
Heather ace
A lovely shot with the light and shadows, the stone and brickwork, and the pops of colour! Fav!
November 27th, 2022  
