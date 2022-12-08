Previous
A warm entrance by pyrrhula
A warm entrance

It`s an entrance to two homes. Only to be found in old inner cities.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
It's very welcoming and well decorated
December 8th, 2022  
Pat
What a lovely little courtyard. So much character.
December 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely entrance to these two homes, I love the plant pots and old equipment they have to give the entrance that homely look! fav
December 8th, 2022  
