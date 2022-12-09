Civil Orphanage (Zierikzee)

History (Wikipedia )

It is not exactly known when the civilian orphanage was founded, but the first mentions date back to around 1600. The orphanage was probably a continuation of the Holy Spirit House, which was founded earlier. The civilian orphanage was run by three regents and three regentesses from the beginning of the 17th century . The oldest parts of the current building date from the 15th century . The building was originally the home of Susanna Maria Loncque (1699-1752) , widow of mr. Johan Antoni Cau and craftswoman of Oosterland. Until 1862, the building served as a patrician residence, after which the building was purchased by the Burger Weeshuis. The orphanage, which was originally located in a building on the right side of the building, then moved to the current building and was used for the care of orphans until 1950