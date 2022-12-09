Previous
Civil Orphanage (Zierikzee)
Civil Orphanage (Zierikzee)

It is not exactly known when the civilian orphanage was founded, but the first mentions date back to around 1600. The orphanage was probably a continuation of the Holy Spirit House, which was founded earlier. The civilian orphanage was run by three regents and three regentesses from the beginning of the 17th century . The oldest parts of the current building date from the 15th century . The building was originally the home of Susanna Maria Loncque (1699-1752) , widow of mr. Johan Antoni Cau and craftswoman of Oosterland. Until 1862, the building served as a patrician residence, after which the building was purchased by the Burger Weeshuis. The orphanage, which was originally located in a building on the right side of the building, then moved to the current building and was used for the care of orphans until 1950
Pyrrhula

Heather ace
A great shot of this building, nicely framed by the trees! So much history here! Fav
