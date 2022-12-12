Previous
Take a walk on the sea side. by pyrrhula
Photo 4359

Take a walk on the sea side.

Love it but I visit it only in winter times.
In summer it`s crowded by tourist people. Now it`s nearly all mine.
(Beach near the city Domburg. Famous in Holland as the painter Mondriaan found/started here his modern inspirations. )
Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition. I also love to be on the beach in winter, both for the lack of visitor and also for the mood.
December 12th, 2022  
Heather ace
Just you and nature, Ferry! A great expanse of beach and sea! Fav
December 12th, 2022  
