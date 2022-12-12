Sign up
Photo 4359
Take a walk on the sea side.
Love it but I visit it only in winter times.
In summer it`s crowded by tourist people. Now it`s nearly all mine.
(Beach near the city Domburg. Famous in Holland as the painter Mondriaan found/started here his modern inspirations. )
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
11th December 2022 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-beach.
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful composition. I also love to be on the beach in winter, both for the lack of visitor and also for the mood.
December 12th, 2022
Heather
ace
Just you and nature, Ferry! A great expanse of beach and sea! Fav
December 12th, 2022
