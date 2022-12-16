Sign up
Photo 4363
Pile heads on the beach.
Pile heads. A protection against the waves and current
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4363
photos
130
followers
72
following
1195% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
11th December 2022 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-beach.
