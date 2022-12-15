Previous
Cauliflowers being harvest . by pyrrhula
Photo 4362

Cauliflowers being harvest .

Just in time before the frozen cold.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A great shot of this huge green field dotted with the white cauliflowers! I'm glad this could be harvested before the frost. Fav
December 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
S0uch a mass of green
December 15th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Vry similar to cabbages in the field. Thanks for sharing. I've never seen them growing before.
December 16th, 2022  
