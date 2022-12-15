Sign up
Photo 4362
Cauliflowers being harvest .
Just in time before the frozen cold.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
11th December 2022 2:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-county
Heather
ace
A great shot of this huge green field dotted with the white cauliflowers! I'm glad this could be harvested before the frost. Fav
December 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
S0uch a mass of green
December 15th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Vry similar to cabbages in the field. Thanks for sharing. I've never seen them growing before.
December 16th, 2022
