New Church (Zierikzee)

The Nieuwe Kerk is a church in the town of Zierikzee . The neoclassical structure was built in the period 1835 - 1848 as the successor to the Sint-Lievensmonsterkerk , which was reduced to ashes in 1832 , of which only the tower remains today.



At the end of the Second World War , the church was badly damaged. Until 1971, the Reformed congregation in Zierikzee owned the Nieuwe Kerk. Due to the heavy financial burden, she was no longer able to maintain the Nieuwe Kerk. Therefore, the building was closed in 1971. After the building came into the possession of the Old Zeeland Churches Foundation in 1971 , it was restored in phases between 1978 and 1988 with its financial support.